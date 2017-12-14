III Points caps off 2017 with a successful Art Basel Concert Series. The fifth installment of the annual series brought Björk and Wu-Tang Clan, as well as more than 7,500 fans over the course of the week, to Mana Wynwood.

Iconic Icelandic artist Björk’s December 5 DJ set—her first ever appearance in Florida—kicked off the series with a whirlwind, eclectic DJ set exploring her influences across a decades-spanning career. With selections including Fever Ray, Tekno Miles, Awalom Gebremariam and a remix of Whitney Houston’s classic “How Will I Know,” the set also featured a surprise appearance from collaborator Rabit.

Wu-Tang Clan, the legendary New York rap collective, assembled in Miami with full force, with RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna taking the stage at Mana on Saturday, December 9. The group played through their extensive catalog of hits, closing out this year’s series in explosive fashion.

For the past five years, the III Points team has produced coveted Art Basel concerts including James Blake, Jamie xx, A$AP Rocky, fka Twigs, Nick Murphy and Kendrick Lamar. This year’s series featured support from Ketel One and Stillhouse.