There’s always a place for a little sentimental hip-hop in today’s music space. Today, Chill Moody is providing us with those vibes that makes you want to call your mom up just to say hey.

The Philadelphia-based recording artist celebrated his mother’s birthday on his latest offering, “Hey Momma.” With jazzy production, courtesy of Secret Society, and soulful vocals from Teimi, Chill Moody steps to the mic, packaging an audible gift. “Hey momma, I really love you/ We been through so much/ I’m thinking of you,” Teimi sings.

Chill Moody is a lyricists who has carried the title of “Best Rapper” per Philadelphia Magazine’s annual Best of Philly issue. Moody has also performed multiple platforms, including Wawa Welcome America, the Roots Picnic, the Kimmel Center, The Fillmore and he has had multiple sold-out shows at the TLA, The Trocadero and Hard Rock Café.

However, nothing can beat performing straight from the heart for the one who created your heartbeat. Get into “Hey Momma” by Chill Moody below for more.

Also available on Tidal ● Apple Music.