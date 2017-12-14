Taking a break from his Joe Budden feud, Quavo decided to give back to his old high school Berkmar High, after recently teaming up with Mache Customs. He created a batch of special edition Nike LeBron 15s exclusively for his former high school basketball team. Quavo arrived in style in a white Lamborghini while paying the team a visit, personally hand delivering the one of a kind LeBron’s to the boys team.

He greeted each player on the court before leading the team to the locker room to gift the players with their own custom sneakers, which were customized to be done in the schools’ colors, navy blue, white and red to match their Patriots look. The athletes screamed and jumped for joy as they admired their new shoes. On instagram, Quavo named the custom kicks Huncho Berkmar Brons. And speaking of LeBron, he definitely showed love to Quavo for his generosity by tweeting, “S/O the homie @quavostuntin! super dope what he did for his high shcool, and those kicks are fire.” See video clip below.