Starbucks says you’re free to say what you want, just not in our stores.

University student Annie An was reviewing an essay with her tutor in their native tongue when a middle-aged white woman interrupted them at the cafe in Walnut Creek, California, and said, “I don’t wanna hear your language”.

When challenged about her behavior by two members of staff, the unidentified woman said people in America “should speak English” and refused to leave. She went on to tell An and her tutor, “Oriental, I hate it. You know what, President Obama said that everyone in here, the majority in America should speak English.”

She refused to leave and eventually the police were called. Annie, from Seoul, South Korea, filmed the vile rant on her mobile phone and posted it on Facebook where it was viewed more than 400,000 times.