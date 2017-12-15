Eminem’s Beyonce-ballad “Walk on Water” was originally set to feature Adele.

Em’s longtime producer Denaun Porter spilled the tea in an interview with ThisIs50. He explained why the English singer was ultimately not featured on the track.

I think some things happened with her with her voice, and she couldn’t do it. So it was a thing where we tried that… But then it got to them using Beyoncé. My mind was already there. There’s only a couple people that could pull that off.

Further in the interview he describes his beat making process, and the role he played in the production of Revival. He also dropped another bombshell: 2 Chainz was supposed to be the rap feature on “Chloraseptic,” instead of PHresher.

There’s a 2 Chainz verse, for sure. What happens is, when Em gets locked into a song a certain way, I try not to touch that. I try not to fuck with that… Originally, I wanted to put 2 Chainz on the song. That was my idea. We had 2 Chainz come out, and he was working on the hook. The hook didn’t turn out the way we wanted it, but the verse was incredible. But the song kind of leads up to another song, so we didn’t want to change the verses that was on the original version. So we did have PHresher do the hook… So it turned out we used his hook. But there’s another version of the song, and 2 Chainz is on that version.

Check out the interview in its entirety above. Porter begins talking about the original Adele feature on the 2:40 mark, and the Titty Boi feature at 6:00.