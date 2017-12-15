At the tender age of 14, the rapper Roxxane Shante sparked Hip-Hop’s first major battle on wack… and did it between loads while washing her mother’s laundry.

Born Lolita Shante Gooden and hailing from the Queensbridge projects, rap pioneer Roxanne Shante is best known for her 1994 hit record “Roxanne’s Revenge,” and the “Roxanne Wars” rivalry. Now, the Hip Hop legend is getting a biopic telling the story of her life.

Starring Chante Adams, Nia Long, Mahershala Ali, Elvis Nolasco, Kevin Phillips, Shenell Edmonds, Eden Duncan-Smith, Drew Olivia Tillman, Lyric Hurd, and Adam Horovitz, biopic Roxanne Roxanne about the life and claim to fame of Roxanne Shante, is coming in March of 2018. Directed by Michael Larnell, and produced by Pharrell Williams, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, and Mimi Valdes, Roxanne Roxanne first screened at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and is now rumored to air on Netflix in March next year.

Get your popcorn ready, this should be good.