Words by Megan Ambers

Comedian and Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che made history, as he became the first black person to be appointed as head writer in the show’s 42 year history.

The 34-year-old comedian came to the show in 2013 as a guest writer, and was later promoted as a regular writer. NBC made the announcement on Tuesday (December 13), that both Che and “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost were named co-head writers of the long-running sketch show.

Jost and Che are replacing writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, who abruptly left SNL after only one season–to pursue their own Comedy Central series. Che co-wrote one of SNL’s best sketches of 2016, an episode of “Black Jeopardy” featuring Tom Hanks.