Chris Brown, Cardi B and More Blaze The Stage at Hot for The Holidays

The holidays typically bring about cold temperatures. Tell that to radio station, Hot 97 because they brought the heat. On a cold 30 degree night in Newark, NJ, some of music’s biggest stars lit up the Prudential Center. The performance line-up included:

Chris Brown Cardi B Remy Ma and Fat Joe Lil Kim Yo Gotti 21 Savage Dave East Tee Grizzley Rotimi

Power’s Rotimi kicked off the show, followed by Dave East and Tee Grizzley. The three emerging stars served as the catalyst for hyping the crowd. Yo Gotti performed a number of his hits, including platinum single, “Rack it Up.” Nicki Minaj did not make a surprise guest appearance, although that would have set the arena into a frentzy.

The crowd was blessed with a performance by legendary entertainer, Chris Brown. Earlier this week Brown released 12 additional songs to his 45 track album, Heartbreak of a Full Moon. He entitled the deluxe edition, Cuffing Season: 12 Days of Christmas.

The Queen B took the crowd back to the 90s and early 2000s and concluded her performance with Remy Ma’s newest single, “Wake Me Up.”

The “Conceited” femcee was accompanied by frequent collaborator, Fat Joe.

21 Savage reminded everyone of his solid year in music with “Bank Account” breaking the top 20, “Rockstar” topping the Hot 100 charts and the release of his debut, Issa Album.

Hip-Hop’s breakout star of the year, Cardi B graced the stage in a diamond crusted leotard. What’s a performance without “Bodak Yellow?” The Bronx native also celebrated her fiance’s birthday, Offset of Migos, yesterday as well. She made sure to give her future hubby a shout out.