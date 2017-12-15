Last we heard, it was rumored that Drake was serenading Bella Hadid as he threw her a very lavish 21st birthday in New York City back in October. Prior to that, Drake was rumored to be romancing Bria Vinaite, a Lithuanian born actress who made her debut as the lead role in the award winning film ‘The Florida Project’.

Yet, in true Drizzy fashion he is never in one place for too long especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Champagne Papi took to Instagram Wednesday to shoot a half court shot at the gorgeous Angelina Jolie. His efforts involved him posting a picture of himself at a dinner table with an empty chair beside him. His caption stated: “Stood Me Up”. But the catch is — Drake tagged the empty chair with Angelina Jolie’s Instagram fan page, being that she does not actually have an official Instagram.

Stood Me Up A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

Jolie is recently back on the market since her split with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Drake is usually a lucky guy who nailed quite a few A-list celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Serena Williams & Zoe Kravitz. Wishful thinking always has the potential to become reality. Let’s see if Drake’s Instagram antics will work on Ms. Jolie.