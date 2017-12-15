Eminem To Host Pop-Up Shop With “Mom’s Spaghetti” On The Menu To Celebrate Album Release

Eminem To Host Pop-Up Shop With “Mom’s Spaghetti” On The Menu To Celebrate Album Release

Eminem has entered the meme cycle, ladies and gentlemen.

In celebration of his new album “Revival,” the rapper is opening a pop-up store in Detroit called “Mom’s Spaghetti” — a reference to the meme created after his 2002 song “Lose Yourself” opened with a description of regurgitating (you guessed it) “mom’s spaghetti” onto himself:

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy

There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti”

The store will sell “Revival” merchandise along with “Mom’s Spaghetti” and a “S’ghetti Sandwich.” The three-day pop up can be found at Detroit venue The Shelter (below Saint Andrews Hall).

Some fans were delighted by Eminem’s choice to own the meme in such a literal manner.

For lucky Eminem fans who can make it to Detroit this weekend, the “Mom’s Spaghetti” meme will come to life. You can stream Eminem’s new album “Revival” on Spotify and Apple Music now. Or just go re-listen to “Lose Yourself.”