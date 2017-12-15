Eminem kicked off his personal anti-Donald Trump war last year when he released the single, “Campaign Speech.” The battle was reignited when he spit an unexpected freestyle at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher, and continues throughout his ninth studio album, Revival.

The track “Like Home” featuring Alicia Keys takes tons of vicious jabs at the POTUS. This chump barely even sleeps/All he does is watch Fox News like a parrot and repeats/While he looks like a canary with a beak/Why you think he banned transgenders from the military with a tweet?, Marshall raps. His support for the LGBTQ community may come off as a surprise if you used to listen to Em back in the days.

Em has been waiting for Trump to respond to him since October when he dropped his freestyle in the BET cypher, but it never happened. Maybe this would ruffle Donnie’s feathers and ignite a full-blown Twitter war. But if it doesn’t, we’ll enjoy listening to Eminem instigate.