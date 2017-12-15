Assembled by Erykah Badu, the fourth installment of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti vinyl box sets has arrived and Badu is not to be tested when it comes to her taste in the great Nigerian revolutionary’s infectious melodies.

Presented by Knitting Factory Records, the set is compiled with the Mama’s Gun singer’s most favored Fela albums, Yellow Fever (1976), No Agreement (1977), JJD (1977), VIP (1979), Coffin for Head of State (1980), Army Arrangement (1984), and Underground System (1992), and will be limited to just 3,000 copies.

The set comes with a 20-page booklet that features a special essay written by Erykah Badu along with detailed commentary from music journalist Chris May. A 16×24 inch poster designed by Nigerian artist Lemi Ghariokwu, who is responsible for the artwork on 26 of Kuti’s album covers, and never before seen photos of the Afrobeat legend will also be included.

Badu describes Fela as “a Fucking genius.” In a statement about the worthy vinyl set, she provides tips on how to enjoy the project. “Please listen to these tracks, preferably with a nice blunt.. with a nice slow burn.”

Order the Fela Vinyl Box Set 4 curated by Erykah Badu, here.