Its been a few days since James Corden and his wife Julie Carey welcomed their baby girl, but their bundle of joy still doesn’t have a name.

Corden admitted on Thursday’s show that the baby came earlier than expected.

We were unprepared. And it’s a really terrible thing if you’re in a room and your wife is eight-and-a-half months pregnant and the doctor is talking to her about very serious things about giving birth and there’s really no easy way to bring up the fact that you have to tape a show that day. Take my word for it: You can’t say it without sounding like a dick.

Fortunately he was able to find a substitute thanks to Harry Styles and Bryan Cranston. But that still didn’t buy The Late Late Show host enough time to think of a name. “I looked at the doctor and I said, ‘We’re going to call her Beyonce….My wife did not think that was funny,” Corden said.

The nurse took him serious and started filling out the necessary paperwork. “I had to go over to her and go ‘Excuse me, there’s only Beyonce,'” he said.

