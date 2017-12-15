Congratulations are in order as Joe Budden and Cyn Santana welcome their first baby boy together. Over the past nine months, Cyn was rather transparent throughout the entirety of her pregnancy. She used Twitter to inform us of the pains and uncomfortableness her pregnancy brought, as well as her cravings, and above all else she defended her child’s father against internet trolls like no other.

On Thursday Cyn took to Twitter at 6:23 EST too announce she was in fact, in labor.

Bout to meet the love of my life with the love of my life!!!! You’re too dope God ✨✨✨✨ — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) December 15, 2017

Shout out to all the mommas…. god bless y’all for real. — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) December 15, 2017

Happy birthday baby boy. We love you so much ✨ pic.twitter.com/5vagxQYQ1R — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) December 15, 2017

Budden used Instagram to take a trip down memory lane as he posted a picture of his father holding him as a baby, as well as a picture of himself holding his first born in 2001. Lastly, he posted a picture of himself holding his newborn today. In addition to announcing the news of their newborn baby, Budden may have just announced to the world that him and Cyn officially tied the knot.

While a fan interrogated him assuming that he was not in the room to support Cyn while she was in labor, he clapped back at the fan with a very interesting tweet.

I’m about to cry for this lady down the hall cuz she been screaming for at least the last 30 minutes. 😩 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 15, 2017

Cuz I’m in the room with my wife. https://t.co/Z3VM5RWf93 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 15, 2017

If the two are, in fact, now married we congratulate them yet again!