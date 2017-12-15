LeBron James and Lonzo Ball finally got to meet up.

Following the Cavs’ 121-112 victory against the Lakers, a game in which James recorded his 59th career triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, Ball and James shared a moment.

With the cameras closely following his every move, LeBron pulled his jersey over his mouth while speaking with Lonzo so nobody could read his lips and attempt to decipher the message. Which of course only added to the intrigue.

Whatever it was, LeBron made it clear that it was an A and B conversation, but Twitter had some thoughts anyway.