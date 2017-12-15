LeBron James and Lonzo Ball finally got to meet up.
Following the Cavs’ 121-112 victory against the Lakers, a game in which James recorded his 59th career triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, Ball and James shared a moment.
With the cameras closely following his every move, LeBron pulled his jersey over his mouth while speaking with Lonzo so nobody could read his lips and attempt to decipher the message. Which of course only added to the intrigue.
.@KingJames 👑 and @ZO2_ share a moment after the game. pic.twitter.com/l0bP9qcwGv
Whatever it was, LeBron made it clear that it was an A and B conversation, but Twitter had some thoughts anyway.
What LeBron really said to Lonzo! pic.twitter.com/ZONwsW6Pyc
Y’all Know what LeBron James was saying to Lonzo Ball: 2rbs short of Triple Double ain’t bad Rookie. Lots of people talking. Keep Working. You will be fine. It’ll come. Vets that down-talk you on TV are NOT your brothers. Happened to me too. Need to talk, call me. 👑 pic.twitter.com/WQpS37Si6l
LeBron James on his post-game chat with Lonzo Ball: "None of y'all business."
For Ball, his first on-court encounter with James was eye-opening. “Watching him doesn’t do him justice,” Ball said. “He has that size, that speed. I’d say he’s the best player in the world right now.” After the game, neither player commented on what was said between the two. Good to see this Ball can keep his mouth shut.