Meanwhile we impatiently wait for Nicki Minaj to drop the The Pinkprint follow-up, she’s out here bodying features.

The latest song she remixed is A$AP Ferg’s beloved track, “Plain Jane.” The Queens rapper saluted Biggie on her verse: “I go hard in the booth/Biggie vibes, gimme the loot.” Then she went on to note her trendsetting, long hairstyles: “All these b*tches rocking inches ’cause they following the leader/I should switch it up on h*es and rock an afro like Lupita.”

“Plain Jane” was the lead single off Ferg’s Still Striving, and it just got better. Give it a spin below.