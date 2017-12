Sticky Stands Out in Brand New Single

Sticky Stands Out in Brand New Single

Sticky is a young rapper with a point to prove.

The 20-year-old Nebraska emcee released his latest single from his mixtape, Duecek17. “This song is for people who are dealing with the other side of success,” Sticky says.

The visuals kick off with a group of young men, lounging around, smoking some chronic. “I was taught to hustle hard so I stand out/Pockets heavy that’s why my pants down,” Sticky spits over the gritty beat.

Check out the full video above.