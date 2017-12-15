Words by Jasmine Johnson

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

We all know that 2 Chainz created the ‘Dabbin’ Christmas Sweater’ back in 2015. It was created and grossed in over two million in sales, which got him to release these sweaters during the holiday season ever since. Majority of the sales go to a foundation, T.R.U., that has funded numerous of companies and donates to homeless vets, disabled children and many others.

Recently, Walmart has jacked 2 Chainz Dabbin’ Christmas Sweater design and is now selling it in stores. The cost of the sweater at the Walmart in store is $20.98 to $23.98. Obviously, the Atlanta rapper wasn’t pleased. He posted on Instagram and said, “Oooh nooo someone please tell Walmart that they didn’t get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway,” 2 Chainz posted on Instagram, along with a screenshot of the seller’s website.