XXXTentacion went straight to jail this morning after facing seven new felony charges, stemming from 2016 domestic violence case.

TMZ reports the charges XXX are facing include different degrees of witness tampering and harassment. Prosecutors believe that he threatened his ex-girlfriend who he allegedly beat. He’s currently facing battery charges against a pregnant woman, along with false imprisonment.

Earlier this month XXX provided a document that was signed by the alleged victim saying that she no longer wanted to press charges. The Miami judge wasn’t convinced and felt like the rapper violated his bond. XXX was arrested and is currently being held without bail.

He’ll most likely stay in jail until his trial, and is facing decades in prison if he’s convicted.