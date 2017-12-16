Donald Trump might be the Grinch who stole Christmas.

Nazareth, the hometown of Jesus Christ, will observe a tempered Christmas holiday to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the city’s mayor announced in a press conference on Thursday.

While not banning the holiday outright, Mayor Ali Salam said that numerous events will be canceled because the president took the “joy” out of the holiday with his political move.

The cancellation will cost the historic town severely as the annual festivities—including a Christmas market, a parade, and multiple concerts—draw tens of thousands of pilgrims.

But this year the mayor determined that the situation in the region is too fraught for joy because of Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Salam also called Trump “wretched” and said he had stabbed Palestinians in the back.

Nazareth is made up of mostly Muslims and Christians and located in northern Israel. Christmas events in the city, which is a center of Christian pilgrimage, normally provide a big boost to its economy.

It’s known as one of the holiest cities in Christianity, the place where the Angel Gabriel told Mary she was pregnant with the son of God, and the city where Jesus was raised.