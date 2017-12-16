Lil Wayne’s sports agency, Young Money APAA Sports, has reportedly acquired PlayersRep Sports Management. PlayersRep Sports Management is a competing agency that primarily represents football players.

Weezy started Young Money Sports nearly four years ago and merged with startup company APAA Sports Group in 2016, resulting in Young Money APAA Sports.

Existing PlayersRep Sports clients include New England Patriots’ Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon, Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson, Cleveland Browns’ Jason McCourty, Denver Broncos’ Todd Davis and Oakland Raiders’ Seth Roberts. Veteran agents Ken Sarnoff, David Lee, Cody Recchion and Nicole Lynn will continue their employment, but at Young Money APAA.

“Our current and future clients are the ones that will really benefit from this move,” said PlayersRep Sports co-founder Andy Simms. “The goal is to be the best sports agency, and with the resources, connections, and staff we now have at Young Money APAA, we will make it happen.”

Young Money APAA is based in Dallas. The acquisition of PlayersRep Sports will allow the company to expand its offices to Cleveland, Chicago and North Carolina.

Only four years in the sports agency game, Lil Wayne is slowly positioning himself to be a future power player in the sports agency world.