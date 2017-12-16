Christmas came early for rapper/actor Nelly. Washington state prosecution dropped the second-degree rape charges against Nelly due to the lack of cooperation from Nelly’s accuser. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 21-year-old unidentified accuser alleged on Oct. 7, Nelly invited her on his tour bus after his concert inside of a Walmart parking lot where she claims he raped her. From the start, Nelly denied the charges and insisted to his fans the entire thing was a case of placing himself in a bad situation. Nelly tweeted:

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

In a released statement, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said they were unable to move forward with the case and were dropping the charges due to the complainant not assisting in the case. According to the D.A., ”