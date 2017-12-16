The man who accused Ray Allen of threatening him after their alleged relationship went south, has dropped his case against the former NBA star. Back in November, Bryant Coleman accused Allen of making violent threats over the phone and sending men to kill him, prompting Coleman to take out a temporary restraining order against the former guard.

In November, Allen said in legal documents that he was the victim of cat-fishing by a man who posed as women. Allen said he ended the relationship, but the man would post on social media about Allen and his family and even went to Allen’s wife’s restaurant, per TMZ Sports.

Allen’s attorney, David Markus​, made a public announcement saying he and his client were pleased at the turn of events. Markus went on to say that “Ray has never met with Coleman. Ray Allen has never spoken with Coleman. Ray has never threatened him or anyone. He wants nothing to do with him and is looking forward to putting this matter behind him.”

Allen has been married to Shannon Walker Williams since 2008, and they have four children together.

Hopefully Allen will have learned his lesson and leave the internet alone.