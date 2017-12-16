GOPers are such sore losers. So much to the point where they are starting to doubt the recent Alabama senate elections were legit. A Trump supporter voiced on Twitter hours after Democrat Doug Jones‘ defeat against Roy Moore a crazy theory accusing voters being brought out of state in order to help Jones win the election. He tweeted:

Later, screenwriter John Rogers fired back and crushed the wacky accusations and replied:

Black Twitter got busy!

Screen Shot 2017-12-16 at 9.41.59 AM
Screen Shot 2017-12-16 at 9.41.30 AM
Screen Shot 2017-12-16 at 9.40.45 AM
Screen Shot 2017-12-16 at 9.40.31 AM
Screen Shot 2017-12-16 at 9.40.15 AM
Screen Shot 2017-12-16 at 9.39.58 AM
Screen Shot 2017-12-16 at 9.39.38 AM
Screen Shot 2017-12-16 at 9.39.27 AM
Screen Shot 2017-12-16 at 9.39.13 AM
Bruh, next time just take that L and keep quiet or you will get decimated.