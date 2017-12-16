GOPers are such sore losers. So much to the point where they are starting to doubt the recent Alabama senate elections were legit. A Trump supporter voiced on Twitter hours after Democrat Doug Jones‘ defeat against Roy Moore a crazy theory accusing voters being brought out of state in order to help Jones win the election. He tweeted:

I am hearing rumors that black voters from MS were encouraged to cross over into AL and vote. Anyone else hearing this? Anything to it? That might explain the 30% turnout higher than population percentage. Just reporting the rumor. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) December 13, 2017

Later, screenwriter John Rogers fired back and crushed the wacky accusations and replied:

1/ Okay, you racist hack, apparently I have to do this every time. Like all conspiracy theories, this falls apart as soon as one asks "How?" https://t.co/oksvKlmCVI — John Rogers (@jonrog1) December 13, 2017 Black Twitter got busy!

Bruh, next time just take that L and keep quiet or you will get decimated.