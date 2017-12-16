Words by Nick Slay

Tavis Smiley over the last couple of days has vehemently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct levied against him. Thursday he went a step further in his denial and the treatment his particular case. In a video posted to social media, Smiley claimed PBS “refused to provide me any semblance of due process” during its investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace. The former BET anchor revealed that he only realized he was being investigated when he discovered co-workers were being asked private questions about interactions with the news reporter. In a statement from Tavis Smiley’s Facebook page the news caster had this to say:

“PBS launched a so-called investigation of me without ever informing me. I learned of the investigation when former staffers started contacting me to share the uncomfortable experience of receiving a phone call from a stranger asking whether, I had ever done anything to make them uncomfortable, and if they could provide other names of persons to call. After 14 seasons, that’s how I learned of this inquiry, from the streets.

Only after being threatened with a lawsuit, did PBS investigators reluctantly agree to interview me for three hours.” Sources close to PBS reported the network hired attorney Sarah Taylor Wirtz of the firm MSK to oversee a personal investigation into Smiley’s behavior during his employment.

In a statement to the press the broadcasting company stated:

“PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.