This week, Will “Fresh Prince” Smith made his debut on IG, so you know it had to be an event.

While everyone welcomed the rapper turned Hollywood icon, Justin Timberlake took it upon himself to offer The Prince some advice on how to use the popular social media medium; bad idea.

Smith jokingly referred to Timberlake’s infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII performance in 2004, in which he performed with Janet Jackson. The two were performing “Rock Your Body” during the halftime show when Timberlake ripped off Jackson’s bodice and revealed her right breast.

“Nipplegate” was born, and Jackson bore the brunt of the criticism and fallout, paying a $550,000 fine levied against CBS by the Federal Communication Commission.