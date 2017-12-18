Words by Roman White

The Seahawks suffered a 42-7 loss at home to division rivals the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. A win would’ve moved Seattle to first place in the NFC West but instead grants the Rams the top spot and leaves the Super Bowl 48 Champion Seahawks in a fight for a Wild Card playoff spot.

Following the loss, Pro Bowl Safety Earl Thomas told reporters that Bobby Wagner should not have played with an injured hamstring. Wagner injured his hamstring a week earlier in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Thomas states:

“You got to give your hats off to [Wagner] and a couple guys that played… but you know my personal opinion, I don’t think they should’ve played.”

Wagner, who is the team leader in tackles, responded to Thomas’ post-game comments on Twitter.

“E keep my name out yo mouth… Stop being jealous of other people success. I still hope you keep balling bro.” The tweet has since been deleted. Thomas has not responded to Wagner’s deleted tweet.

Thomas went on to explain how other key injuries also affected their performance in Sunday’s game. Linebacker K.J. Wright was also injured with a concussion in the Seahawks Week 14 loss to the Jaguars. Unlike Wagner, Wright was inactive for Sunday’s game because of the injury.

The Seahawks have already lost All-Pro Cornerback Richard Sherman for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles that he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals as well as All-Pro Strong Safety Kam Chancellor who was recently placed on the injury reserve and shelved for the season with a neck injury he suffered in early November.

Seattle struggled on Defense Sunday specifically against the run game. Los Angeles Rams Running Back Todd Gurley ran for 152 yards on 21 carries and scored 4 touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) The former Georgia Bulldog is the first player to score 4 touchdowns in a game since former Seahawks Running Back Marshawn Lynch who now plays for the Oakland Raiders.

The Seahawks defense often dubbed ‘The Legion of Boom’ had a great level of respect in the NFL as one of the best defenses in football prior to this season. Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, and Kam Chancellor were especially popular having all made the Associated Press 2013 All-Pro team. Bobby Wagner would later join the ranks and earn AP First Team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2016. These key players were the driving force in the Seahawks 43-8 Super Bowl win over the Peyton Manning led Broncos in 2014.