Its been over a decade since Will Smith released a full length project. Lost and Found was released in 2005, and The Fresh Prince and Jazz released their last and final album Code Red in 1993.

Will told HipHopDX that he’s been working on new music for “six-to-eight months” with Jazz.

I’ve been getting hyped about it. It [has] been a minute. I’ve been full in the actor’s mind so me and Jeff start going out a little bit in the last six-to-eight months [and] we’ve been doing something.

Maybe we can expect a collaboration with Will and Jaden Smith, who had an impressive debut album. Willow Smith also celebrated her birthday this year with the release of her album, The 1st. Now that the rapper-turned-actor is on Instagram, we can probably hear previews of what’s to come.