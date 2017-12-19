2 Live Crew’s Fresh Kid Ice passed away in July, and we just found out what was the cause of death.

TMZ reports the rapper died of cirrhosis of the liver, among other contributor factors including, Hepatitis C and a history of alcohol. Fresh Kid also suffered from respiratory failure, and went into shock before his death.

Fresh Kid, born as Chris Wong Won, is considered a pioneer for Asian rappers. He formed the legendary rap group with DJ Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee in 1984, before linking up with Luther Campbell.

2 Live Crew rose to fame when their third album As Nasty as They Wanna Be, was the first record to be dubbed legally obscene by the government.