Words by Shurida Lundi

Instead of throwing all of Hollywood away after numerous sexual misconduct allegations over the last few months, a new commission has been created to remedy these serious situations. Attorney Anita Hill has been elected to take charge of the newly founded Hollywood Commission for Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace.

The commission will work on strategies to tackle the difficult and inter-related causes of power and equality after individuals continued to reveal the sexual misconduct of Hollywood figures like Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K. and more.

Anita Hill was notorious for her accusations back in 1991 against current Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas. Hill worked with Thomas for some time and revealed he had made sexually explicit comments towards her.

“It’s time to end the culture of silence,” Hill said in a statement. The commission includes entertainment lawyer Nina Shaw, co-chair of the Nike Foundation Maria Eitel, capitalist Freada Kapor Klein, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.