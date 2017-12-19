Chad Focus Wants You to Dance With Him

Chad Focus linked up with Raeliss to create a hit record entitled, “Dance With Me.” This J. Oliver-produced track falls easy on the ears, and was obviously made with love. You will be singing or humming this infectious tune days after you hear it.

The Baltimore singer is influenced by early Motown greats like the Jacksons, the Temptations and Stevie Wonder, to name a few. Not only is Focus a talented singer, he can play the piano, play basketball, and he’s book smart too. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you believe in yourself,” Focus said.