The First Trailer For ‘Oceans 8’ Is Here

The first trailer for Ocean’s 8 is here.The women-led film finds Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Akwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna teaming up crash the annual Met Gala and pull off a heist. The target? Anne Hathaway‘s $100m necklace.

Peep the trailer below, and look our for Ocean’s 8 when it hits theaters next July.