Words by Roman White

G-Eazy stopped by Hot 97’s morning show with E-Bro and Peter Rosenberg on Monday following the Friday release of his third studio album, The Beautiful & the Damned. The Bay Area rapper spoke at length about experiences he’s had on tour since the 2016 Election of Donald Trump.

The “No Limit” rapper previously collaborated on a remix to YG’s F**K Donald Trump (FDT) and recalls performing the track throughout his tour with the fellow West Coast rapper.

“I’m on stage in front of fifty thousand people in the middle of America and it’s me and YG rapping to each other and every time I do that song I’m worked up,” said the Bay Area artist. “Every night I would look out into the crowd and I would be confused when I would see people get up and leave.”

G-Eazy goes on to explain more about his confusion with fans of his music that also support President Trump and his agenda. “What did you see in him that made you want to support him and vote for him and think what he stands for is okay,” says G-Eazy.

The “Me, Myself, and I” artist continues to express his understanding of fans who may not enjoy the different types of music he makes, but remains un-phased by any fans he may have lost because of his own personal feelings toward the President with whom the 28-year-old rapper passionately dislikes.

G-Eazy is not the only White rapper who has been faced with this dilemma since the 2016 Presidential Election. In October, Eminem distanced himself from fans of his who are also Trump supporters. The Detroit lyricists made this separation explicitly clear in a viral A cappella freestyle that aired during the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.