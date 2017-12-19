Words by Shurida Lundi

Issa Rae is building an empire, and we’re here for it! HBO has signed off on not one, but two new shows that will be executive produced by her. The Insecure star has created Him or Her and Sweet Life.

The Golden Globe nominated actress will work with Travon Free, former writer of The Daily Show and comedian, on Him or Her, which will follow the dating life of an African-American bisexual man. We haven’t seen a show centered around a Black LGBT man since Noah’s Ark. Along with Free, Deneise Davis, will be a part of the team as an executive producer with Issa. Davis already works with Rae on Insecure as co-producer.

Now remember when Issa Rae created a video about a Black 90210? Well, that’s where Sweet Life comes in. We’ll get to follow teens growing up in Windsor Hills, the Black Beverly Hills. Raamla Mohamed, producer of Scandal, will executive produce and write the one-hour drama with Issa.

Let’s not forget she is already working on a 90’s L.A. drama series and with the third season of Insecure coming along, and these two new shows, there is not stopping Issa Rae. She also landed her first beauty deal with CoverGirl. Secure the bag Issa!