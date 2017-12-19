After giving us a year of memes and .gifs, it seems that Joe Budden‘s tenure at the hit daily morning YouTube series, Everyday Struggle, has come to an end.

On Tuesday (Dec 19) Joe relayed to fans via Twitter that he would no longer appear on the show after Complex opted out of renewing his contract.

They didn’t give me a proper goodbye either. INJUSTICE!!!!!! https://t.co/ygMuYvuTL5 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 19, 2017

I created that show… I’ll create another if need be… & another & another….. it’s when u CANT create that you move WITHOUT integrity… https://t.co/aZdMDI3eOG — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 19, 2017

I’m not trolling at all tho, they didn’t lol — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 19, 2017

Although Joe hasn’t appeared on the show for the last few weeks, which many speculated was due to the birth of his newborn, the rapper took to Twitter to cite “internal chaos” as the reason for his absence, but Complex confirmed to Billboard that Budden has officially departed from the show.

“Joe Budden is not continuing as a host on Everyday Struggle in 2018. We love and respect him; we believe he’s terrific but the reality is we couldn’t reach an agreement. The show will be back in the New Year with all new episodes and guests. We wish Joe all the best and thank him for a great 2017.”

Despite the mixed feelings between the parties involved, Twitter weighed in on the departure in the most hilarious way possible letting it be known that the next host has large shoes to fill.

We will miss @JoeBudden's horrible outfits on Everyday Struggle! pic.twitter.com/ZqtdeUYOJB — aGOODoutfit (@aGOODoutfit) December 19, 2017

Budden got axed from Everyday Struggle? pic.twitter.com/YhC4q7hTDO — Treble Y Moi (@LeeTRBL) December 19, 2017

Whoever decided to continue Everyday Struggle without @JoeBudden clearly doesn't understand why the show was successful… — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) December 19, 2017

yall heads gonna explode when u realize tanehisi coates deleted his twitter because he's the new co-host on everyday struggle — Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 19, 2017

Joe Budden was the David Ruffin of Everyday Struggle. Akademiks cool but pic.twitter.com/h0q90IlcfD — 𝓡𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓮 (@Sable_Soul) December 19, 2017

As of press time, Complex has not named a new host, but many speculate the overall future of the show.

Disappointed @JoeBudden is leaving everyday struggle…striking gold with a show is not a small thing…hopefully he finds it again…and hopefully people continue to rock with @IamAkademiks and @neweryork ..Money is important but a real show chemistry? Super rare — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 19, 2017

Everyday Struggle without Joe Budden is like …

– 106th & Park without AJ & Free.

– The Breakfast Club without Charlemagne tha God.

– Migos without Quavo. pic.twitter.com/YsIyZtG1Om — Old Saint Hood™ (@oldsainthood) December 19, 2017

In other Joe Budden news, Migos has released the official video for their diss track “Ice Tray” taking aim at both Joe and the Everyday Struggle cast.

As previously reported, the Migos member and Lil Yachty unveil the visuals for the label’s new record off of their compilation album, which features Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis lookalikes that reenact their mock show. The full version of the visual starts off with the Budden actor making negative comments about Migos and their iced out jewelry on the fake show, before the clip rolls of the Atlanta group stunting in furs and chains.

We wonder what Migos has to say about the departure.

Check the video below.