Joey Bada$$ is bringing the classic shoe to the forefront.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ teamed up with sneaker brand Product of New York (PONY) for their fall 2017 relaunch their signature shoe, ‘Topstar.’ Now, Joey Bada$$ has been appointed the creative director of PONY, and released his debut capsule collection with the brand.

“Being crowned the first Creative Director of PONY…it feels amazing to receive that title with a brand that is in sync with who you are.” Joey stated. “It’s pure synergy. This is some classic, authentic, vibe: that’s how I feel. I am a ‘Product of New York’ and I plan to keep bringing my inspirations and background to PONY naturally.”

Joey Bada$$ worked closely with the PONY team to concept, design, and style the four-piece collection, adding a touch of ‘Pro Era’ to the classic PONY chevron. Available now, the ‘Pro Era’ capsule contains premium suede sneakers in red, green and yellow colorways. Available in February 2018, the ‘Bada$$ model’ is an additional sneaker in a rich Burgundy colorway. You can purchase the ‘Pro Era’ collection which retails for $75 at urbandoutfitters.com and pony.com.