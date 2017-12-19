Words by Roman White

Following the release of her fourth studio album, Kimberly: The People I Used To Know, K. Michelle has announced that she will be going on tour performing music from the new album. The former Love & Hip-Hop reality star posted the 21 city tour dates on Instagram Monday captioning the image expressing her excitement for the tour and that more cities will be added in the near future.

The “Kim K” performer is, as of now, scheduled to kick off her tour in Providence, Rhode Island in February, and is set to end in the West Coast in Los Angeles in early March. Along with the news, the “Make This Song Cry” singer announced she would be promoting a new single from the album next month.

The R&B singer has received positive reviews on the 21- track LP scoring a 7/10 rating from Pitchfork, a four star rating from All Music and three star rating from Rolling Stone who calls K. Michelle is displaying an “upward trajectory.”

It is no secret that K. Michelle’s stint on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta was a major boost for her career. The television spotlight was friendly to the ex-girlfriend of NBA star J.R. Smith. Michelle was known for her aggressive behavior, inability to bite her tongue, sense of humor, and beautiful physique. But what didn’t hurt was the Atlantic signed artists’ ability to create good music.

Her single “V.S.O.P” from her 2013 LP Rebellious Soul took K. Michelle out of the reality show realm and into the role of being a serious artist. Following her debut album success, K. Michelle’s reality show appearances became more limited with only guest appearances here and there as her music career took on a life of its own becoming one of the prominent artists in R&B music.