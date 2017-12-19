Kendrick Lamar will be the first artist to ever perform at the NCAA College Football Championship game.

ESPN announced today that the seven-time Grammy Award-winning rapper will perform live from Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, just outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the game will be played on Jan. 8, 2018. The concert will be a free, outdoor event for fans in Atlanta who are not inside the stadium at the game. ESPN will televise the entire performance during its broadcast.

Kendrick is stoked for this opportunity:

Having the opportunity to perform at halftime of what will surely be the best game of the year between two deserving universities is truly an honor. Thank you, ESPN, for having me be the first halftime performer ever at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

With the championship being held in Atlanta, many figured they would have went with an Atlanta Hip Hop star(s), but it’s hard to fault them for snagging a superstar like Kung Fu Kenny for the performance.