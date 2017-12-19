Lil Yachty and Quavo finally dropped the highly-anticipated video for the Joe Budden diss track, “Ice Tray.”

The flick kicks off with a spot-on parody of Complex’s Everyday Struggle hosted by Nadeska Alexis, DJ Akademiks, and Budden. They hilariously altered the show’s name to Old Rappers Struggling. The faux “Pump it Up” rapper said his issues with the Quality Control rappers stem from Yachty and Quavo’s success, before he flipped over a table.

Lil Yachty told TMZ that the Budden jabs were all fun in games. “Honestly, we’re not even worried about Joe. It’s almost like we’re poking fun at it. We’re just bored.” The diss record appears on their label’s 30-track star-studded compilation album, Quality Control: Control the Streets Vol. 1. The album features Ty Dolla Sign, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B just to name a few artists.

Zip your hoodies up and watch the chilly video above.