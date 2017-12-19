MF DOOM took to Instagram to share some heavy news with his followers. His son, Malachi Ezekiel Dumile, 14, passed away yesterday.

He uploaded a wallet sized image of Malachi with a caption that read:

KING MALACHI EZEKIEL DUMILE 2/22/03 – 12/18/17 THE GREATEST SON ONE COULD ASK FOR. SAFE JOURNEY AND MAY ALL OUR ANCESTORS GREET YOU WITH OPEN ARMS. ONE OF OUR GREATEST INSPIRATIONS. THANK YOU FOR ALLOWING US TO BE YOUR PARENTS. LOVE YOU MALI.

The cause of death is unknown, but this public service announcement comes as a surprise from the influential emcee who is known for keeping his personal life under wraps. The Source sends our deepest condolences to MF Doom and his family.