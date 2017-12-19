If Diddy is serious about buying the Carolina Panthers, he might have just gotten the biggest co-sign from one of the league’s best owners. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told TMZ Sports that he’s a “big fan” of Diddy when asked Monday about the music mogul’s interest in purchasing the Carolina team.

“He’s a good businessman. He’s a very good businessman,” added the Patriots owner, who was caught strolling with girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander in Beverly Hills. “And I have a lot of respect for Diddy.”

Diddy announced over the weekend that he’s interested in becoming the first African American owner of an NFL franchise, wanting to purchase the Carolina Panthers from Jerry Richardson, who’s leaving the franchise after an investigation for alleged workplace misconduct scandal. After Diddy made the announcement, both Colin Kaepernick and Steph Curry said they also wanted a piece of the team to own, giving Puff more ammunition to actually make this happen.

The 76-year-old Kraft is one of the most successful owners in NFL history. Since buying the Patriots in 1994, Kraft has led New England to eight AFC championships and five Super Bowl titles, due largely to the presence of head coach, Bill Belichick, and quarterback, Tom Brady

Diddy is the highest paid musician in Hip Hop in 2017 with a net worth of $820 million, according to Forbes.