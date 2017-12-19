The Pittsburgh Steelers not only lost the battle with the New England Patriots on Sunday, but lost the war via losing Antonio Brown to what is reportedly a tear in his calf.

Brown was trying to catch a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Patriots and his foot got stuck in the turf. It looked as if the injury would be enough to end his season, but his X-rays were negative for any sort of season-ending issue.

Antonio Brown calls his calf injury a “minor setback” on his way back to helping the Pittsburgh Steelers, possibly for the playoff run.

Brown tweeted a statement Monday, saying that “even in adversity I can’t help but feel blessed.”

even in adversity I can’t help but feel blessed. Thanks to everyone who reached out. This is a minor setback for me but not this team. The goal is still the same & I’m confident that we can & will achieve it. We may not have won the game yesterday but this TEAM made a statement. pic.twitter.com/L2drCGim2W — Antonio Brown (@AB84) December 18, 2017

Brown was having a great season. So much so, in fact, he was a serious MVP candidate as a receiver.

On the season, he had 99 receptions for 1,509 yards and 9 touchdowns going into the game against the Patriots. He was on the verge of becoming the first receiver in National Football League history to eclipse the 2,000 yard receiving mark.

Brown should be back in time for the playoffs. The Steelers mostly likely will have a bye, so Brown will have an additional week to get himself ready for the playoff run.