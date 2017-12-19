Snoop Dogg has a warning for night watchman turned killer George Zimmerman; don’t f**k with Jay-Z.

Uncle Snoop sent a message via Instagram to Zimmerman saying if Jigga is harmed in any way, “the revolution will be televised.”

Zimmerman last Saturday told The Blast that a production team working on an upcoming documentary series about Trayvon Martin produced by Jay-Z “harassed” his family for footage and interviews. Zimmerman said that Michael Gasparro, the series’ executive producer, made unannounced visits to his parents and uncle’s homes in Florida two weeks ago.

“I know how to handle people who f—k with me, I have since February 2012,” he said, referencing the fatal shooting of Martin he was involved in that year.

It was reported last March that Jay-Z and the Weinstein Company were partnering on a six-part documentary series about Martin’s death in 2012. The series is titled Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story and is based on the book “Suspicion Nation” by Lisa Bloom, an attorney who covered the case for NBC.

Martin, 17, was fatally shot and killed in Sanford, Florida in 2012 while Zimmerman was a member of the community’s neighborhood watch. Zimmerman claimed he shot Martin, who was unarmed, in self defense after the two become involved in a physical confrontation.