Toyota has concentrated mainly on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and hybrid cars over electric ones. But the company made a big announcement in Tokyo this week: every Toyota and Lexus model will be available as fully electric or with an electric option in just around eight years. They’re shooting for sales of over 5.5 million electrified vehicles by around 2030.

At a Tokyo press briefing, the company announced its plans for popularizing electric cars between 2020 and 2030. The company said in their press release they aim to accelerate development and launch of hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, battery electric, and fuel cell electric cars. This goal includes offering a hybrid or completely electric option for every single Toyota and Lexus model by around 2025.

They’re aiming for sales of over one million zero-emissions vehicles (what they described as battery electric or fuel cell electric vehicles) by around 2030. Toyota plans to offer over 10 battery electric models worldwide in the early 2020s, launching in China before possibly entering markets in the United States, Japan, India, and the United Kingdom. They plan to continue growing their hybrid electric line-up due to the development of the hybrid system found in their current generation Prius.

The company said they’ve been working on solid-state batteries, with the goal to commercialize their technology in the early 2020’s. They’ll also begin a feasibility study with Panasonic on a prismatic battery business.

And Toyota will also work towards more EV infrastructure. In their statement, the company said, “This includes the creation of a system to help streamline battery reuse and recycling, as well as support of the promotion of plug-in vehicle charging stations and hydrogen refueling stations through active cooperation and collaboration with government authorities and partner companies.”