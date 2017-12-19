This past Saturday, Jay Z shared a special moment on stage with a fan he spotted in the crowd at his Oakland, California show at the Oracle Arena. Holding up a sign that read “I beat cancer 2x 2 see u! I love u!!! Selfie or hug?,” Jay asked fans to help Christina Cruz get up on stage for a hug. In the heartwarming clip, the rapper and Cruz exchanged words, and posed for the camera to capture the special moment. Jay ended their encounter by telling her the sky’s the limit, and proceeded to perform “Smile” as she exited the stage.

“You just know, you beat cancer twice, you can do anything. In those dark times, you just remember to smile.”

Cruz, who is 14 months in remission from colon cancer, spoke with ABC News about her shocking and exciting moment with Jay Z.