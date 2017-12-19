The first ever all-female Royal Rumble match has finally been announced.

Both WWE and its women have come a long way over the last couple of years. No longer are the promotion’s females made to compete in their underwear. No longer are they demeaned and made to seem as lower on the totem pole than their male counterparts. Via a litany of firsts as well as a multitude of talented women being hired, the female roster along with its angles and matches have become can’t miss segments a lot of the time across all three brands.

The litany of firsts mentioned above is the real measuring stick for how far the women of WWE have come in recent years. From the first ever iron woman match, then first time headlining a pay-per-view, to a Hell In A Cell match, Money In The Bank, and most recently Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss became the first women to wrestle in the United Arab Emirates.

Well, when Stephanie McMahon stepped out of a limo unannounced on Monday night, you knew something big was coming. Then, during the last segment, what that announcement was going to be became clearer and clearer. The six-woman tag match that had been going on descended into anarchy, and within a few minutes, the entire Raw women’s roster was brawling in and around the ring.

The arrival of Stephanie McMahon soon put a stop to that. As the Billion Dollar Princess made her way down the ramp towards the ring the chaos stopped and all the attention was now on her. Once in the ring, McMahon ran down the list of firsts that we just went over and then added another on to the end of it, the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match. Naturally, it will take place on Jan. 28, 2018, in Philadelphia, but apart from that, she didn’t have much information for the public.