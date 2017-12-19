Words by Jasmine Johnson

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Its been one heck of year for the Memphis rapper, and it doesn’t seem like it is letting up either.

During the 2017 Rolling Loud Festival, Young Dolph was brought out an ambulance truck into his performance. Always the entertainer, he walked out of the ambulance onto a stage of cheering fans. This theatrical entrance was a nod to the October shooting in Los Angeles that the emcee survived.

This month Dolph released his third album, Thinking Out Loud. In an interview with Revolt TV, he briefly spoke about bouncing back from what happened in October. “He definitely put me here for a reason. You just gotta know your purpose out here.”

After beefing with fellow Memphis rapper, Yo Gotti, Young Dolph is ready to move on in 2018. He says, “And the way society is set up right now, you gotta give the people what they want.”

Peep his opening set coming out of an ambulance:

Dolph is the goat A post shared by Rolling Loud (@rollingloud) on Dec 17, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

Peep the performance below at Rolling Loud set.