Words by Shurdia Lundi

The University of Hartford ex-student who had been expelled after she admitted to rubbing body fluids on her Black roommate’s possessions will not be charged with a hate crime. 18-year-old Brianna Brochu pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her.

Back in October, Brochu’s roommate, Chennel Rowe, recorded a Facebook live video sharing that she started getting sick with throat pain and the doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong. After Rowe moved out of the room, Brochu went on Instagram expressing her excitement that she finally got the “Jamaican Barbie” out of the room. She went on to admit that she rubbed used tampons on her roommate’s book bag and put her toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.” That wasn’t just it. She spit in her coconut oil and put moldy clam dip in her lotions.

In November, Brochu said she lied about most of the things she said she did on Instagram in an attempt to be funny. She also stated that she acted foolishly, but isn’t racist. Now that she is not being charged with a hate crime, NAACP members are outraged by the decision of the courts. She is still being charged for breach of peace and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Brianna will not be returning to the University of Hartford and the case will continue on Jan. 29.