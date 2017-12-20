Last week when the Los Angeles Lakers made their visit to Madison Square Garden, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball showed up to the Garden wearing a grey hoodie which had his face superimposed over Nas’ Illmatic album cover.

Today, the Big Baller Brand blessed the culture with some new apparel. The Big Baller Brand has made the Illmatic-inspired hoodies available in both grey and black, for $85 each, along with other items.

As part of the ZO2 Collection, Big Baller Brand has not only released the “album pullover hoodie” that Lonzo wore to MSG but also t-shirts that bear the same image, and plenty of other Lonzo-centric gear that has nothing to do with Nas.

The ZO2 collection is available now! Go to https://t.co/yLY01fNsBB & click on the Zo2 collection tab to check it out 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ePFVlkyv1v — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) December 17, 2017

Lonzo wearing a hoodie with his face on Nas' album as he heads into MSG 👀 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/i1Dt532w4o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2017

Ball has been taking shots at Nas and his fans since the first episode of his family’s Facebook show, Ball in the Family. Calling the legendary Queens bridge MC “outdated” during a segment in the show.

In 2017, the name of the game is to get paid. The Ball family continues to find new ways to collect checks.