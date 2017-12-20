Words by Roman White

Cardi B’s long awaited follow-up to “Bodak Yellow” is scheduled to be released on December 22 .

The track is titled “Bartier Bardi” inspired by the Cartier jewelry company and the first half of her stage name replaced with the “Lick” rapper’s favorite letter “B.” The anticipated second single was originally a solo track, but she decided to tap Atlanta rapper, 21 Savage for a feature to add that special sauce.

The former reality star and fiancé of Migos rapper Offset hasn’t released a single of her own since “Bodak Yellow” was released in June. The hood banger has kept her name poppin’ in these streets for much of this year. Her bubble is also supported by the success of several guest features on hist like G-Eazy’s platinum single “No Limit” featuring A$AP Rocky and the Migos track “Motorsport” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B saw her 2017 showered with praise after her smash hit “Bodak Yellow” was released. The three times platinum single landed Cardi B two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, a Rolling Stone Magazine cover, and a landing into the pop culture mainstream that the Bronx native didn’t expect from the Kodak Black inspired single.

Cardi B made a name for herself as a stripper but really built a following after engaging on social media, frequently posting videos speaking bluntly about sex and relationships. Once the now 25-year-old soon landed a spot on Vh1’s Love and Hip Hop, her star shot high at meteoric speed.

Cardi released two mixtapes, Gangsta Bitch Music Volume 1 and its continuation Gangsta Bitch Music Volume 2 and plans to release her debut album with Atlantic Records in January although there is not yet an official release date for the project.